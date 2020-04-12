UrduPoint.com
LWMC Contributing Its Role To Overcome Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:40 PM

LWMC contributing its role to overcome coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad said on Sunday the Company was contributing its role in overcoming coronavirus pandemic by ensuring timely lifting of waste from every nook and corner of the city.

According to LWMC sources, the LWMC MD said that maintaining proper cleanliness was vital to tackle the challenge of coronavirus.

He said that all resources were being utilized to provide neat and clean environment to the people.

LWMC Operations General Manager Sohail Anwar said that the company was implementing all possible preventive measures to deal with the COVID-19.

He urged the people to cooperate with the LWMC and do not throw garbageat improper places.

