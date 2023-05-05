LWMC decides to make waste-free model markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has decided to penalise people for spreading waste to make all markets zero-waste in the provincial capital.

To achieve the goal, the LWMC Community Mobilisation Wing organised an awareness programme to educate shopkeepers about proper and timely waste disposal at Hall Road. Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) LWMC Muhammad Aurangzeb, President Hall Road Trade Union Babar Mehmood and a large number of traders of Hall Road participated in the event.

About the initiative of making commercial markets zero-waste, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that the company had decided to make all city trade centers model markets and waste segregation model had also been introduced in these markets.

Bins of three colours were being installed in all commercial markets of Lahore to promote the "Three bin model" system. He added that waste bins would also be installed outside every shop with the support of the trade union of Hall Road.

President Trade Union promised all kinds of cooperation to ensure cleanliness in market. Shopkeepers were requested not to throw or dump garbage on the road during the daytime.