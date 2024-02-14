LWMC deploys 270 workers, machinery for PSL

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has ramped up its efforts to ensure a pristine environment for cricket lovers attending the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 matches here at Gaddafi Stadium.

According to a spokesman for the company, preparations are under way with a focus on cleaning the enclosures within Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the matches in Lahore. Over 200 LWMC workers, along with more than 5 washers and mini dumpers, have been mobilised in two shifts for this purpose. The cleaning and washing of all stadium enclosures are being conducted round-the-clock.

Moreover, stringent cleaning arrangements are set to be in place throughout the PSL matches in Lahore from February 17 to 27. As part of these efforts, an additional 70 workers will be deployed at Gaddafi's outer ring during the matches.

Furthermore, the LWMC workers had been stationed in the parking lots and adjacent roads to cater to the influx of cricket enthusiasts.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din has issued specific directives to prioritise a zero-waste operation within Gaddafi Stadium and its environs. Emphasising utilisation of all available resources, he underscores the commitment to furnishing a clean ambiance for the people of Lahore.

Cricket lovers are urged to refrain from littering within the stadium premises during the matches. For any cleanliness-related complaints, individuals are encouraged to contact the helpline at 1139 or social media channels, he added.