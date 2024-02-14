LWMC Deploys 270 Workers, Machinery For PSL
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has ramped up its efforts to ensure a pristine environment for cricket lovers attending the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 matches here at Gaddafi Stadium.
According to a spokesman for the company, preparations are under way with a focus on cleaning the enclosures within Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the matches in Lahore. Over 200 LWMC workers, along with more than 5 washers and mini dumpers, have been mobilised in two shifts for this purpose. The cleaning and washing of all stadium enclosures are being conducted round-the-clock.
Moreover, stringent cleaning arrangements are set to be in place throughout the PSL matches in Lahore from February 17 to 27. As part of these efforts, an additional 70 workers will be deployed at Gaddafi's outer ring during the matches.
Furthermore, the LWMC workers had been stationed in the parking lots and adjacent roads to cater to the influx of cricket enthusiasts.
LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din has issued specific directives to prioritise a zero-waste operation within Gaddafi Stadium and its environs. Emphasising utilisation of all available resources, he underscores the commitment to furnishing a clean ambiance for the people of Lahore.
Cricket lovers are urged to refrain from littering within the stadium premises during the matches. For any cleanliness-related complaints, individuals are encouraged to contact the helpline at 1139 or social media channels, he added.
Recent Stories
The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Remembering Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar on death anniversary7 minutes ago
-
Dry weather predicts across Sukkur division17 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad Police hands over three missing siblings to father27 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on fertilisers hoarders continues27 minutes ago
-
3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered27 minutes ago
-
DG FDA orders accelerating recovery drive27 minutes ago
-
'Clinic-on-wheels' project continuing: CEO36 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation hold Khuli Katchery to address complaints37 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah condolences over death of Junejo37 minutes ago
-
FTO decides Rs 17,742.16 million refund claims in 202337 minutes ago
-
2nd anti-polio campaign from Feb 2637 minutes ago
-
The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the political insight o ..45 minutes ago