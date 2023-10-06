Open Menu

LWMC Deploys Additional Staff For Night Shift

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 06:24 PM

LWMC deploys additional staff for night shift

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is taking practical measures to ensure the best sanitation situation in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is taking practical measures to ensure the best sanitation situation in the provincial capital.

Over 300 sanitary workers and 90 vehicles are working the night shift cleaning operation, said a spokesperson.

On the instructions of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, mechanical sweeping and washing is being conducted across the city in the night shift. The process was activity conducted on MM Alam Road, Canal Road, Khayaban-e-Firdousi, Khayaban-e-Jinnah, Gulberg Town, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Liberty Market, Punjab Assembly Road, Mall Road, Wapda Town roundabout and adjacent areas while the cleaning of commercial markets is also being ensured in the night shift. Along with the cleaning of roads across the city, special washing and cleaning of pedestrian bridges is being carried out.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said that in order to maintain the beauty of the city and provide a clean environment to citizens, the company was conducting cleaning operations in three shifts. "LWMC's hardworking staff and cleaning vehicles are engaged in performing their duties in all areas. Instructions have also been issued to the managers of all areas to monitor the cleaning operation themselves," he added.

Babar Sahib Din appealed the citizens to support LWMC in the cleanliness mission and dispose of garbage in bins. In case of any waste-related complaint citizens could dial LWMC helpline 1139 or use social media, he added.

