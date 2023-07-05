Open Menu

LWMC Deputes 891 Workers For Smooth Drainage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 05:30 PM

LWMC deputes 891 workers for smooth drainage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has deputed 891 workers in nine towns of the provincial capital to ensure smooth drainage of rainwater.

According to LWMC spokesman, operation about drainage of rainwater remained continue even during the light and heavy rains in the city.

On the direction of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, officers and workers were present in the field to ensure timely disposal of rainwater for the convenience of citizens. Special directions have been issued to the field staff to remove shopping bags and wrappers from the streets, he added.

He said the LWMC was ensuring special cleanliness measures at 81 choking points of nine towns of the city.

As many as 891 workers had been deputed in three shifts.

In the first shift, 405 workers, in the second and third shifts 243 workers would be stationed at the choking points to ensure drainage of rainwater, he said.

He further said that in case of strong winds and heavy rains, zonal officers would remain on red alert and ensure the presence of workers at the choking point.

CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din directed all the town managers to ensure 100 percentattendance of workers in the field.

He requested the citizens to avoid throwing garbage in streets and drains.

