LWMC Dismisses 65 Absenting Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 08:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has dismissed its 65 workers, who had been absent from their duties for over 30 days.

The company also issued notices to others who had been on unauthorised leaves.

The stern measure comes as the LWMC intensifies efforts to enhance its operational efficiency through digitalization.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said digitalization was becoming increasingly apparent within the company. Over the past three months, a total of 162 employees had been dismissed over prolonged absenteeism.

