LWMC Disposes Of 500 Tons Of Waste From Nishtar Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Zero waste operation of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is ongoing in the provincial capital to provide clean environment to Lahorites

According to LWMC sources on Monday, during the first day of zero waste drive the company disposed of 500 tons of waste from Nishtar town. In Nishtar town more than 20 open plots had been cleared, besides completing repairing work of more than 20 waste containers.

According to LWMC sources on Monday, during the first day of zero waste drive the company disposed of 500 tons of waste from Nishtar town. In Nishtar town more than 20 open plots had been cleared, besides completing repairing work of more than 20 waste containers.

All towns would be made zero waste in phases, sources added.

In view of smog, scrapping on 26 kilometres long roads had been completed, he added.

Cleaning tools including brooms, spades etc were being provided in all towns.

On first day of the drive cleanliness arrangements were completed at Ferozpur Road, Kacha Jail Road, Shanghai Road and Ashiana Road.

The LWMC appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the company in making zero waste operation successful.

