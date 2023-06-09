UrduPoint.com

LWMC Distributes 7000 Social Security Cards In Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

LWMC distributes 7000 social security cards in workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has distributed more than 7,000 social security card among workers while more than 12,000 cards would be distributed in phases.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) LWMC Babar Sahab Din while attending social security card distribution ceremony held here at LWMC head office on Friday. He said that the department is committed to the welfare of its employees as workers are real asset and their welfare is among the priorities of LWMC.

Health insurance of LWMC workers in being covered through Punjab Employees Social Security Institution.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO said the LWMC workers were real heroes and cleanliness of Lahore was only possible due to their untiring efforts. The LWMC is working on the health and welfare of its workers as the health of the workers participating in the cleaning cannot be ignored in any case.

For the facilitation of workers "Sahulat Markaz" at South, Children and Thokar workshop had already been established. Workers can reach their nearest facilitation center in case of any issue related to salary or leaves. He further briefed that apart from the resolution of day to day issues LWMC has also taken a major step to facilitate their workers by covering their health insurance through social security cards.

The social security card will provide financial and medical facilities to the workers and their families, free checkup and medicines will be available to social security card holders in case of illness. He added that in case of hospitalization and injury financial assistance will be provided and lifetime medical facilities will be available to disabled workers and their families.

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Punjab Company From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for e ..

PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for economic growth

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance fo ..

Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance for meaningful climate action

41 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58 ..

COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58, announces cohort of 100 inte ..

41 minutes ago
 Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch ..

Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch under National Freelance Train ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazak ..

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency ..

2 hours ago
 LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Childr ..

LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Children from HOPE Foundation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.