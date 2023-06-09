LWMC distributes 7000 social security cards in workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has distributed more than 7,000 social security card among workers while more than 12,000 cards would be distributed in phases.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) LWMC Babar Sahab Din while attending social security card distribution ceremony held here at LWMC head office on Friday. He said that the department is committed to the welfare of its employees as workers are real asset and their welfare is among the priorities of LWMC.

Health insurance of LWMC workers in being covered through Punjab Employees Social Security Institution.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO said the LWMC workers were real heroes and cleanliness of Lahore was only possible due to their untiring efforts. The LWMC is working on the health and welfare of its workers as the health of the workers participating in the cleaning cannot be ignored in any case.

For the facilitation of workers "Sahulat Markaz" at South, Children and Thokar workshop had already been established. Workers can reach their nearest facilitation center in case of any issue related to salary or leaves. He further briefed that apart from the resolution of day to day issues LWMC has also taken a major step to facilitate their workers by covering their health insurance through social security cards.

The social security card will provide financial and medical facilities to the workers and their families, free checkup and medicines will be available to social security card holders in case of illness. He added that in case of hospitalization and injury financial assistance will be provided and lifetime medical facilities will be available to disabled workers and their families.