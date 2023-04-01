LWMC ensures smooth rain water drainage

The Lahore Waste Management Company's operation teams remained active during and after the rain for smooth drainage of rain water

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company's operation teams remained active during and after the rain for smooth drainage of rain water.

According to LWMC sources here on Saturday, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din gave instructions to all managers to ensure best cleaning arrangements and deployment of staff at all choking points.

He said that a special cleaning activity was being carried out on the road side to ensure the flow of water. The process of manual sweeping, containers clearance across the city had also been directed to be completed soon while more than 6,000 waste containers were being cleared as per routine operation.

Cleaning process was going on at Chatri Chowk, Wapda Town roundabout, PIA Road, College Road, Ferozepur Road, Jail Road and Mall Road. While cleaning arrangements were being made in Sabzazar, Allama Iqbal Town, Ichhra and Shadman Market. Furthermore, cleaning teams were on duty at the trucking points made for free flour distribution.

The CEO issued instructions that shopping bags and wrappers should be removed from the roads to ensure smooth drainage of rain water. Citizens were also requested to cooperate with LWMC staff and dispose of waste only in dustbins.