LWMC ensures special cleanliness measures for PSL 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has made special cleaning arrangements to provide cricket fans with a clean environment during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Prior to the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, over 250 workers and 8 washer vehicles completed a comprehensive cleaning operation at Gaddafi Stadium and its surrounding areas.

Additionally, Gaddafi Stadium has been declared a zero-waste zone. Cricket fans will face a fine of Rs. 100 if they are found littering by throwing wrappers or plastic bags in the stadium.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, stated that the cleaning and washing process around Gaddafi Stadium has been completed. More than 50 workers ensured cleanliness in the surrounding areas and parking lots. The stadium's entry and exit routes were cleared with the help of mechanical sweepers.