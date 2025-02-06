Open Menu

LWMC Ensuring Clean Environment For Cricket Fans

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is ensuring a clean and hygienic environment for cricket fans as preparations for the Tri-Nation series and Champions Trophy are in full swing.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, the company's cleaning teams have completed cleaning and washing tasks around Qaddafi Stadium and its surroundings.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said that over 300 LWMC workers, along with 8 washing vehicles had participated in the cleaning process around the stadium.

During the matches, 15 workers and one supervisor would be stationed at every enclosure within Qaddafi Stadium to maintain cleanliness.

Additionally, more than 50 workers would oversee cleanliness around the stadium while over 250 workers and 15 supervisors would be on duty inside the stadium throughout the matches.

LWMC remains committed to providing top-notch cleanliness services and people were also urged to refrain from littering during the matches.

