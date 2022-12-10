UrduPoint.com

LWMC Establishes Facilitation Center For Its Employees

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has established a facilitation center at the children workshop to resolve issues of its employees and facilitate them.

According to LWMC sources on Saturday, Company's Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated the facilitation center and said that the purpose of setting up the facilitation center was to provide all the information to the employees regarding their welfare.

He said "Workers are our asset and their welfare is among the priorities of LWMC.

" The health of the workers participating in the cleaning could not be ignored in any case, all information related to Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and social security would be provided to the employees at the facilitation center.

The facilitation center can also be contacted for issues related to the attendance of employees, including training and development.

Better service delivery could be ensured only by timely resolution of workers' problems, he added.

