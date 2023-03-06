LWMC evolves plan to maintain cleanliness during Jashan-e-Baharan festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company has evolved a plan to provide exemplary cleanliness facilities during Jashan-e-Baharan festival.

According to LWMC sources, National Hockey Stadium, Jillani Park, and Greater Iqbal Park had been declared as zero waste zones. According to the plan, all access routes to the venues would be washed, swept, and limed. LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that providing a clean and litter-free environment to the citizens of Lahore was our topmost priority. According to the plan, 115 workers and more than 20 vehicles of LWMC had been deployed in the special cleaning operation.

To maintain the cleanliness at the venues citizens would be charged Rs 100 over littering. Special cleaning and washing of all the routes associated with Jashan-e-Baharan festival events would be done followed by installing three color bins at Jashan-e-Baharan events for proper waste disposal, he added.

For the convenience of citizens, service delivery and cleanliness awareness camps would also be set up at Jilani Park, National Hockey Stadium, and Greater Iqbal Park. He further said that special cleaning operation would remain continue till March 12.