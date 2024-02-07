Open Menu

LWMC Executes Zero Waste Operation In City

February 07, 2024

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has successfully executed a zero-waste operation across the city in preparation for the elections 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has successfully executed a zero-waste operation across the city in preparation for the elections 2024.

With a diligent effort to maintain cleanliness, LWMC deployed

staff at 4357 polling stations set up across the city.

LWMC spokesperson Umar Chaudhry affirmed that extensive

cleaning operation would continue even after the elections.

