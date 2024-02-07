LWMC Executes Zero Waste Operation In City
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 05:25 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has successfully executed a zero-waste operation across the city in preparation for the elections 2024.
With a diligent effort to maintain cleanliness, LWMC deployed
staff at 4357 polling stations set up across the city.
LWMC spokesperson Umar Chaudhry affirmed that extensive
cleaning operation would continue even after the elections.
