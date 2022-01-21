LWMC extending support to various dept for ensuring cleanliness in provincial capital

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and Punjab Irrigation department jointly carried out cleanliness operation of Lahore Canal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and Punjab Irrigation department jointly carried out cleanliness operation of Lahore Canal.

A spokesman of LWMC said on Friday that the company was also extending support to other departments for ensuring proper cleanliness in the provincial capital.

He said that for canal cleanliness operation 4 trolleys, 8 mini dumpers and 25 workers were deputed.

Manual sweeping in the surroundings of the canal was also ensured with the help of road gangs besides scraping.

Spokesman said that till now more than 150 tons of waste had been removed from banks of the canal.

He further said that during this grand cleanliness operation mud and garbage had also been removed from inside the canal.