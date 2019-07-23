UrduPoint.com
LWMC Fails To Give Desired Results: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:46 PM

LWMC fails to give desired results: Minister

Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade, Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) failed to achieve its desired results and no concrete steps had also been taken to change dumping site into land fill site

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade, Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) failed to achieve its desired results and no concrete steps had also been taken to change dumping site into land fill site.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of LWMC and its future strategy and line of action, he added that cleanliness conditions were still not satisfactory in the city despite spending hefty amount of Rs. 15 billion on maintaining cleanliness.

Mian Aslam Iqbal vowed, "We have to rectify the affairs of LWMC and transform it into a meaningful company.

If intentions are true then things get sorted out on their own." The Minister also directed to constitute a committee that would give viable recommendations for transforming the LWMC into a model company. He was of the view that effective monitoring system could improve cleanliness in the provincial metropolitan city.

"Now LWMC will have to deliver and give positive results. We will never let the money of the poor being wasted at any cost," he concluded.

LWMC Chairman, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Law, Commissioner Lahore Division, MD LWMC and other officers concerned were also present.

