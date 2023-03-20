UrduPoint.com

LWMC Finalises Cleaning Plan For Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

LWMC finalises cleaning plan for Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has finalised a comprehensive cleaning plan for Ramazan while five sanitary workers would be deployed at every trucking point of free flour distribution sites in the provincial capital.

A spokesman said that to maintain the beauty of the provincial capital during the holy month, preparations are in full swing by the LWMC. In order to facilitate citizens, the Punjab government had taken a special initiative to provide free flour bags and dedicated 40 different points across the city where the LWMC would ensure cleanliness service. As per directions of the LWMC chief executive officer (CEO), the department would deploy five sanitary workers at each point for manual sweeping and litter picking.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din visited trucking points at Temple Road, Edgerton Road and issued instructions for ensuring cleaning and sprinkling of water on adjoining roads. He said the department was working tirelessly to provide exemplary cleaning facilities to citizens of Lahore at every event, and any festive occasion.

Special cleaning arrangements would also be ensured around all mosques and centres made for Taraweeh prayers, followed by deployment of staff and machinery at special points.

He added that a comprehensive cleaning plan for Ramazan would be released soon to maintain the beauty of the provincial capital during the holy month.

The LWMC CEO also requested citizens to cooperate with the company to maintain cleanliness of the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Water Company Road Temple Event All Flour

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks ..

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks at Copenhagen Climate Ministe ..

42 minutes ago
 Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month wit ..

Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month with a thoughtful passenger journ ..

48 minutes ago
 Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in ..

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in Umm Al Qaiwain

1 hour ago
 Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer ..

Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer Experience Digital Platform&# ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesda ..

UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesday

1 hour ago
 Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for ..

Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for Happiness and Wellbeing

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.