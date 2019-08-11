UrduPoint.com
LWMC Finalises Comprehensive Animals' Waste Disposal Plan On Eidul Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 11:20 PM

LWMC finalises comprehensive animals' waste disposal plan on Eidul Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Sunday formulated a comprehensive plan to ensure efficient collection, transportation and disposal of animal wastes on Eidul Azha to be celebrated on Monday.

On the occasion of Eidul Azha, the district administration, Lahore Waste Management Company, Water and Sanitation Agency and Cantonment Boards will work on inter-agency model for cleanliness in the Provincial Capital.The LWMC will distribute about 1.

8 million biodegradable waste bags in the city. The waste bags will be made available free of cost in all UC Camps, Zonal Offices, various mosques and Eidgahs.

The LWMC will take special cleanliness measures in coordination with the district administration and Wasa. At least 3,400 pickups will take part in the Eidul Azha cleanliness operation and 296 camps will be set up in all union councils. To ensure animal smell-free city, the LWMC has planned to spry the city with rose water on Eid.

