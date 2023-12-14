Open Menu

LWMC Fines 329 People Over PSCA Pointation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

LWMC fines 329 people over PSCA pointation

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), during monitoring of cleanliness in the city, imposed fine on 329 people over pointation of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) during the last 14 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), during monitoring of cleanliness in the city, imposed fine on 329 people over pointation of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) during the last 14 days.

According to a spokesperson for the authority, the PSCA is actively monitoring cleanliness operations in collaboration with the LWMC. The authority is sharing pictures of garbage dumped at different sites in the city with the LWMC for timely cleanliness operations.

In the current month, the Waste Management Company fined 329 people over littering after the PSCA shared pictures with it.

The spokesperson said that with the help of cameras, identification of overflowing garbage dumps is also being carried out.

