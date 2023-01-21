UrduPoint.com

LWMC Focusing On Cleaning Entry, Exit Points Of City

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2023 | 12:40 AM

LWMC focusing on cleaning entry, exit points of city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company is active in cleaning the entrance and exit points besides main highways of the city.

According to LWMC sources here on Friday the company has decided to launch crackdown against the trolleys entering the city uncovered and blowing dust.

CEO LWMC Ali Annan Qamar is active in the field to review the cleanliness arrangements. He visited the central, internal, and external roads of the city.

He said ensuring a clean environment for citizens is their top priority.

To keep the city clean, special cleaning arrangements are being made at its entrances and exits, he added.

He said immediate action is being taken against the trolleys entering the city without cover in collaboration with the concerned institutions.

The CEO also visited and reviewed the cleaning arrangements at Qartaba Chowk, Chaburji, Secretariat, Data Sahib, Azadi Chowk, Ravi Bridge, and Shahdara Mor.

Ali Anan issued instructions to the operation teams to carry out scraping along the main highways and the center divider.

