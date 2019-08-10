UrduPoint.com
LWMC, Global Company Heads Discuss Waste To Energy Projects

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 02:00 AM

LWMC, global company heads discuss waste to energy projects

LAHORE, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) ::Chairman of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Riaz Hameed Chaudhary met John.N.Nishio President and CEO of an International organization Sole Dance Technology regarding Waste to Energy projects.

The meeting took place at LWMC headquarters in which President Iftikhar Ahmad and John.N.

Nishi discussed possibilities regarding installation of Waste to Energy plant in Lahore.

Chairman LWMC stated that as department was working on the vision of Punjab Chief Minister to convert solid waste into energy and on this context a comprehensive strategy was being formed.

The delegates also gave a brief proposal on Waste to Energy Modular focusing on lowest operational cost, lowest capital cost, efficient refining followed by other merits.

