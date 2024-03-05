Open Menu

LWMC Holds Awareness Walk

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LWMC holds awareness walk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Tuesday organized a cleanliness awareness walk at Liberty Chowk to raise awareness about cleanliness among the public.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, along with other officials and political and social leaders, participated in the walk.

Addressing the participants, Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa commended LWMC for its efforts in cleaning city. He emphasized the role of LWMC’s role in providing best sanitation facilities in line with CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision.

An extensive zero-waste operation is being carried in at all union councils, with a target to make Lahore completely zero-waste within the next week, he said and added that citizen cooperation is essential to achieve this goal.

According to a spokesman for the LWMC, under the direction of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, more than 10,000 sanitation workers have been deployed across the 9 towns of Lahore. The workforce includes over 600 mini-dumpers, 150 compactors, 40 mechanical sweepers, 10 mechanical washers, tractor loaders, and other machinery.

Related Topics

Lahore Maryam Nawaz Sharif Company Muhammad Ali All Best

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness Rs2700 increase in local marke ..

Gold prices witness Rs2700 increase in local markets

22 minutes ago
 Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, other ..

Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, others’ immediate release

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record

PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record

2 hours ago
 World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assumin ..

World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PMO

2 hours ago
 ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3

ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3

4 hours ago
 Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

5 hours ago
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new governmen ..

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government

6 hours ago
 Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office ..

Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

18 hours ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan