LWMC Holds Awareness Walk
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Tuesday organized a cleanliness awareness walk at Liberty Chowk to raise awareness about cleanliness among the public.
Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, along with other officials and political and social leaders, participated in the walk.
Addressing the participants, Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa commended LWMC for its efforts in cleaning city. He emphasized the role of LWMC’s role in providing best sanitation facilities in line with CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision.
An extensive zero-waste operation is being carried in at all union councils, with a target to make Lahore completely zero-waste within the next week, he said and added that citizen cooperation is essential to achieve this goal.
According to a spokesman for the LWMC, under the direction of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, more than 10,000 sanitation workers have been deployed across the 9 towns of Lahore. The workforce includes over 600 mini-dumpers, 150 compactors, 40 mechanical sweepers, 10 mechanical washers, tractor loaders, and other machinery.
