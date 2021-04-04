LWMC holds pre-bid meeting for secondary waste collection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Sunday held a pre-bid meeting for secondary waste collection, a three years agreement.

According to LWMC sources here, 35 representatives of 16 companies took part in a meeting held to take part in pre-qualification for maintaining cleanliness of the provincial capital.

Meeting was held to take suggestions and recommendations from the participating companies.

LWMC would carry out Primary collection and a three years agreement would be made with local contractors for secondary collection.

On annual basis this agreement would cost about Rs 1285 million.

Applications for pre-qualification would be received on April 13.