LWMC holds Youm-e-Tashakur rally

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Friday organised a Youm-e-Tashakur rally to pay tribute to the courageous efforts of the Pakistan armed forces during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

According to a press release issued here, the rally was led by LWMC Chairman Malik Bilal Zulfiqar Khokhar and CEO Babar Sahib Din.

A large number of LWMC officers and workers participated in the rally, which began from LWMC Head Office and concluded at the Lahore Press Club.

Participants carried banners in support of the Pakistan Armed Forces and waved national flags, demonstrating their unwavering patriotism and gratitude.

The atmosphere echoed with powerful chants of “Pakistan Zindabad”, as rally participants paid homage to the brave soldiers who made the nation proud with their fearless service. LWMC leadership praised the sacrifices and unmatched bravery of the Pakistan armed forces, stating that the entire nation stands united with its forces.

Prayers were also offered at the end of the rally for the safety, peace and prosperity of Pakistan and its people.