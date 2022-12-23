UrduPoint.com

LWMC Hosting Series Of Events For Christian Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 08:20 PM

LWMC hosting series of events for Christian workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company is hosting a series of events for Christian workers on the occasion of Christmas.

According to LWMC sources here on Friday, Night Operation Manager Anis Janjua organized a Christmas cake cutting ceremony which was attended by the Company's Chief Executive Officer Ali Annan Qamar.

A large number of night shift workers participated in the event.

CEO LWMC Ali Annan Qamar, while addressing the participants of the event, said, "Our workers, who are working in cold conditions, are the real heroes and valuable asset of LWMC."He said,"LWMC officers and management equally share the joy of the Christian community." "May this Christmas season bring lots of happiness to all of us," he added.

Prayers were offered for the prosperity and development of the country.

