LWMC Implementing Ramadan Sanitation Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 08:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is implementing its extensive Ramadan Sanitation Plan 2025 to ensure a clean environment across the city during the holy month.

According to LWMC sources here on Friday, the plan includes comprehensive cleaning operations at Mosques, Ramadan bazaars, low price sugar centers and key public areas.

Under the directives of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, cleaning operation teams are actively implementing the plan, ensuring the daily cleaning of 160 Mosques, with an overall target of more than 1,500 Mosques across Lahore.

Additionally, special cleaning teams have been deployed at major Namaz-e-Taraweeh locations, Jamia Mosques and main routes in all towns.

To facilitate citizens, over 100 LWMC workers have been assigned to 16 Ramadan Sahulat Bazaars and low price sugar centers, working in morning and evening shifts to maintain sanitation, sources added.

Around 50 waste containers and 43 waste bins have been installed near these bazaars for efficient waste disposal.

Furthermore, the LWMC has launched a city-wide cleaning drive at 250 small and large graveyards to ensure cleanliness during Ramadan.

Sources further said that 45 large Iftar Dastarkhwans across Lahore are being kept clean and well-maintained.

Emphasizing quick resolution of public complaints, LWMC has directed officials to check solid waste complaints every 30 minutes, and complaints received from Ramadan Sahulat bazaars would be solved within 10 minutes. In case of any complaints, citizens could contact the helpline at 1139 or use social media platforms.

