LWMC implementing Ramazan plan in letter and spirit

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is implementing its 'Ramazan plan 2022' in letter and spirit to ensure cleanliness of Mosques, Ramazan bazaars and 'Iftar dastarkhawans in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is implementing its 'Ramazan plan 2022' in letter and spirit to ensure cleanliness of Mosques, Ramazan bazaars and 'Iftar dastarkhawans in the provincial capital.

According to LWMC sources on Friday, special cleanliness operations were being conducted during last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan.

Washing of Mosques in all towns of the city was underway from the beginning of the Ramazan and now in connection with the 'Aitekaf', 'Mahafil-e-Shabeena and completion of the Quran Pak', the special washing of Mosques had been started, sources added.

Sources further said that the company was utilizing all its resources to keep Lahore neat and clean.