UrduPoint.com

'LWMC Implementing Zero Tolerance Policy With Regard To Attendance Of Workers'

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2022 | 11:29 PM

'LWMC implementing zero tolerance policy with regard to attendance of workers'

For ensuring proper cleanliness in the provincial capital, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is making all out efforts to ensure comprehensive, organized and transparent system within the company

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :For ensuring proper cleanliness in the provincial capital, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is making all out efforts to ensure comprehensive, organized and transparent system within the company.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, Human Resource Management department of the company has been made mobilized to achieve desired results.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that 171 employees who have been absent from the job for a long period of time have been fired.

She said it is very important to work on daily basis to make Lahore neat and clean, adding that the company is implementing zero tolerance policy with regard to attendance of the workers.

She further said that officers have been directed to avoid observing unauthorized leaves.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Job All From

Recent Stories

268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

9 minutes ago
 Formation of province for South Punjab's people as ..

Formation of province for South Punjab's people as per constitution: Law Ministe ..

9 minutes ago
 Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win wome ..

Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win women's 100m freestyle title

10 minutes ago
 England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

10 minutes ago
 New Yorkers slam 'stupid' gun ruling, Republicans ..

New Yorkers slam 'stupid' gun ruling, Republicans hail decision

10 minutes ago
 Federal, Sindh govts at same page on KCR project: ..

Federal, Sindh govts at same page on KCR project: Railways Minister

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.