'LWMC implementing zero tolerance policy with regard to attendance of workers'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :For ensuring proper cleanliness in the provincial capital, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is making all out efforts to ensure comprehensive, organized and transparent system within the company.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, Human Resource Management department of the company has been made mobilized to achieve desired results.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that 171 employees who have been absent from the job for a long period of time have been fired.

She said it is very important to work on daily basis to make Lahore neat and clean, adding that the company is implementing zero tolerance policy with regard to attendance of the workers.

She further said that officers have been directed to avoid observing unauthorized leaves.