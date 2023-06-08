LWMC imposes Rs 1.45m fine over littering in May

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), during an operation, challaned 298 people and housing societies and collected Rs 1.45 million fine from them over littering.

The company also got registered cases over illegal dumping in the month of May.

According to a spokesperson for the LWMC, as per directions of the Punjab government and under the supervision of LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din, the enforcement wing is checking illegal dumping of waste on roads across the city.

In this regard, the team conducted special operations against litterers and issued challans to 298 shopkeepers and citizens, imposed Rs 450,000 fine over littering.

FIRs have also been filed against more societies including State Life, Bankers Cooperative, Formanite, Ashiana Quaid, and Punjab Cooperative for illegal dumping.

In the last month, the enforcement teams completed inspections of more than 10,996 places while 466 challans were issued for littering, illegal dumping and setting garbage on fire. Fine of more than Rs 10 lakh was imposed over violation of the Local Government Act while more than 1,330 warning notices were also issued over minor violations. Some 32 illegal dumping vehicles were seized on the spot while 21 FIRs were registered.