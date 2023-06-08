UrduPoint.com

LWMC Imposes Rs 1.45m Fine Over Littering In May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

LWMC imposes Rs 1.45m fine over littering in May

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), during an operation, challaned 298 people and housing societies and collected Rs 1.45 million fine from them over littering.

The company also got registered cases over illegal dumping in the month of May.

According to a spokesperson for the LWMC, as per directions of the Punjab government and under the supervision of LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din, the enforcement wing is checking illegal dumping of waste on roads across the city.

In this regard, the team conducted special operations against litterers and issued challans to 298 shopkeepers and citizens, imposed Rs 450,000 fine over littering.

FIRs have also been filed against more societies including State Life, Bankers Cooperative, Formanite, Ashiana Quaid, and Punjab Cooperative for illegal dumping.

In the last month, the enforcement teams completed inspections of more than 10,996 places while 466 challans were issued for littering, illegal dumping and setting garbage on fire. Fine of more than Rs 10 lakh was imposed over violation of the Local Government Act while more than 1,330 warning notices were also issued over minor violations. Some 32 illegal dumping vehicles were seized on the spot while 21 FIRs were registered.

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Government Of Punjab Punjab Company Fine Vehicles May From Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multi ..

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multiple cases

24 minutes ago
 Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

2 hours ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

2 hours ago
 YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

3 hours ago
 Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.