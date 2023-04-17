UrduPoint.com

LWMC Imposes Rs 1.5mln Fine On Citizens Over Littering

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

LWMC imposes Rs 1.5mln fine on citizens over littering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) enforcement team conducted special operation against people responsible for littering of their localities, issued challans to 466 shopkeepers and common citizens and imposed Rs 1.5 million fine on them during the past 15 days.

Under the supervision of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, the enforcement wing is strictly monitoring illegal dumping of waste across city. The CEO said that the management was following zero tolerance policy against illegal dumping of garbage on roads and he had given standing instructions for strict action against those responsible for illegal dumping.

The LWMC enforcement team conducted special operation against litterers, issued challans to shopkeepers and imposed Rs 1,000 fine on each person over littering.

During the last 15 days, the enforcement teams completed inspection of more than 5,500 places and 595 challans were issued. Fine was imposed over violation of the Local Government Act, while more than 752 warning notices were issued over minor violations. During this period, 11 illegal dumping vehicles were seized on-the-spot while 12 FIRs were registered. The LWMC CEO requested citizens to register their complaints on Helpline 1139 or use the social media.

