LWMC intensifies cleaning operation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has intensified its cleaning activities as part of the Suthra Punjab campaign.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din conducted emergency visits to various areas.

He instructed LWMC operation teams to ensure that all commercial markets in Lahore are made zero-waste by 8 a.m. daily.

Additionally, service lanes along main roads are also being targeted for cleanliness.