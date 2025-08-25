LWMC intensifies post rain cleanliness operation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has intensified its post-rain cleanliness operations across the city to ensure the effective implementation of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s ‘Suthra Punjab’ vision.

According to LWMC sources here on Monday, sanitation staff has been deployed at all major commercial markets, main roads, U-turns and service lanes to maintain cleanliness and ensure smooth drainage, particularly during the ongoing monsoon season.

Under the direction of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, manual sweeping and waste clearance operations were carried out at key areas including Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, Shadman Market, Lakshmi Chowk, Gulberg, Barkat Market, Beadon Road and Temple Road.

Despite the rain, LWMC teams remained active in field to prevent waterlogging and maintain a clean environment.

Babar Sahib Din emphasized that a clean Lahore is the company’s top priority. To achieve this goal, LWMC officers and workers are working diligently across all three shifts. Strict instructions have been issued to all town managers to ensure 100% door-to-door waste collection in their respective areas.

Citizens are urged not to dispose of waste outside their homes and to cooperate with LWMC workers.