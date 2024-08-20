LWMC Issues 297 Challans, Registers 38 FIRs For Illegal Dumping
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) enforcement teams have issued 297 challans and imposed fines exceeding Rs800,000 besides registering 38 FIRs over illegal dumping of waste in the provincial capital during August.
According to a spokesman for the company, following the directives of Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, enforcement teams have been actively deployed across the city to uphold the sanitation system. During this month, some 15,500 locations were inspected and 14 vehicles were impounded while warning notices were also issued to 1,340 individuals for littering.
In an important meeting with contractors from private housing societies, chaired by CEO Babar Sahib Din, it was resolved to take strict action against illegal dumping.
Contractors have been warned of severe consequences for violating the Local Government Act. CEO Babar Sahib Din stated that dumping garbage in open plots and littering on roads would not be tolerated. Private contractors and housing society officials are required to dispose of waste at designated temporary collection points. Legal action has already been taken against 4 contractors, with 4 vehicles being impounded for violating the Local Government Act.
The public is urged to act responsibly by disposing of waste in designated bins and using LWMC's helpline 1139 and social media channels to report cleanliness-related complaints, he added.
