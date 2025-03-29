LWMC Issues Cleanliness Plan For Eid
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Lahore Waste Management Company has issued cleanliness plan for Eid ul Fitr to ensure neat and clean environment to the people.
LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din on Sunday presided over the meeting which reviewed and finalized comprehensive cleaning plan for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 here on Saturday.
Babar Sahib Din received a detailed briefing on the special sanitation measures that would be implemented from March 31 through the second day of Eid. The briefing highlighted the deployment of over 15,000 workers and more than 1,400 operational vehicles to support the cleaning operations. These resources will be utilized across both day and night shifts to ensure uninterrupted cleanliness services during the Eid period.
Key measures include the cleaning and washing of 1,459 Mosques and 'Eidgahs' along with the commencement of cleaning operations in the city’s 268 graveyards.
As part of the 'chand raat operation', 197 major commercial markets would undergo a ‘zero waste’ clean-up, and mechanical street sweeping would be carried out along Lahore’s 930 kilometers of roadways.
Additionally, water sprinkling would be carried out on roads surrounding Mosques, Eidgahs, and graveyard to ensure a dust-free environment.
LWMC would also prioritize the cleaning of over 45 large 'Iftar' setups during the month of Ramadan to maintain a hygienic environment. In line with these efforts, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din has issued strict instructions to monitor and address complaints related to solid waste every 30 minutes, while complaints from commercial markets would be resolved within a 10-minute timeframe.
