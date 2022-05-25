LWMC issues emergency response plan

UrduPoint.com

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has finalized arrangements prior to monsoon and issued a comprehensive emergency response plan in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has finalized arrangements prior to monsoon and issued a comprehensive emergency response plan in this regard.

LWMC sources said on Wednesday that as per the direction of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider, response teams comprising 891 workers had been constituted which would work round the clock in shifts.

As many as 81 chocking points in 9 towns in the provincial capital had also been identified.

The emergency response plan would be operational till September 30.

Before monsoon desiliting of 528 tertiary drains in Lahore would be completed.

LWMC CEO Rafia Haider said that anti-littering awareness campaign had also been launched to overcome the trend of throwing garbage in drains.

She said the company was utilizing all its resources to keep the provincial capitalneat and clean.

