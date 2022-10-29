LWMC issues notification for dismissal of absent employees

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has issued notification for dismissal of employees who remained absent for a long period of time.

According to sources on Saturday, practical steps were being taken to strengthen transparency in the organisation.

The department had issued a notification to dismiss 62 absent employees. During the last three months, more than 200 employees absent from duty for a long time had been terminated from service.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar said that all systems of the company were being digitized to ensure the best service delivery and monitoring system.

Attendance of workers in field, in and out time of vehicles from workshop were being monitored through modern online applications and a pilot project for digital entry of stock in workshops had been started in Outfall Workshop, he added.

He said that by ensuring the digital monitoring, there was a significant improvement in the attendance of workers and operational working.

As per company's policy, 30 days of continuous absence would result in termination of service, he said.

The CEO said hardworking and honest workers were a valuable asset to the LWMC.