UrduPoint.com

LWMC Issues Notification For Dismissal Of Absent Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LWMC issues notification for dismissal of absent employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has issued notification for dismissal of employees who remained absent for a long period of time.

According to sources on Saturday, practical steps were being taken to strengthen transparency in the organisation.

The department had issued a notification to dismiss 62 absent employees. During the last three months, more than 200 employees absent from duty for a long time had been terminated from service.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar said that all systems of the company were being digitized to ensure the best service delivery and monitoring system.

Attendance of workers in field, in and out time of vehicles from workshop were being monitored through modern online applications and a pilot project for digital entry of stock in workshops had been started in Outfall Workshop, he added.

He said that by ensuring the digital monitoring, there was a significant improvement in the attendance of workers and operational working.

As per company's policy, 30 days of continuous absence would result in termination of service, he said.

The CEO said hardworking and honest workers were a valuable asset to the LWMC.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Vehicles All From Best

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza asks people who are experiencing distr ..

Sania Mirza asks people who are experiencing distressful time to trust God

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Men in Green still determined ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Men in Green still determined to make comeback

1 hour ago
 Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison ..

Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison of Guantanamo Bay, reunites wi ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in ..

Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to defeat New Zealand

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.