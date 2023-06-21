UrduPoint.com

LWMC Issues Plans For Cleanliness Of All 9 Cattle Markets

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 05:40 PM

LWMC issues plans for cleanliness of all 9 cattle markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) geared up to provide best possible cleanliness services to the citizens especially on Eid-ul-Adha.

In this regard, the company had made special cleanliness arrangements in all nine cattle markets set up by district administration in the provincial capital. LWMC deployed additional staff of more than 100 workers along with 50 vehicles including loader, dumper, chain arm roll and excavator.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din instructed the officers of the operations team to be present in the field themselves. He said that cleaning operations were being carried out in cattle markets under phase wise. Solid waste and green waste was being disposed of from cattle markets and water was also being sprayed in cattle markets to prevent dust and dirt, he added.

In addition, service delivery camps had also been set up for redressal of sanitation related complaints and raising awareness among buyers and sellers, he informed.

The CEO maintained that social mobilizers of the company were on duties to provide awareness literature and cleanliness awareness messages to the citizens. He further said that LWMC would soon start distribution of waste bags to traders and buyers in the cattle markets.

Furthermore, an important meeting of the representatives of LWMC and private societies was held at LWMC head office in which representatives of more than 100 private societies participated.

Deputy CEO Operations Muhammad Aurangzeb presided over the meeting and briefed the representatives on Eid plan, 106 collection points and sensitized on the role of private societies during the Eid.

Related Topics

Lahore Water Company Vehicles Market All From Best Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

12 minutes ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

23 minutes ago
 China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

37 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of politi ..

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign inv ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE Athletics Federation to host first internation ..

UAE Athletics Federation to host first international meeting on best practices i ..

47 minutes ago
 Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Just ..

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Justice

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.