LWMC issues plans for cleanliness of all 9 cattle markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) geared up to provide best possible cleanliness services to the citizens especially on Eid-ul-Adha.

In this regard, the company had made special cleanliness arrangements in all nine cattle markets set up by district administration in the provincial capital. LWMC deployed additional staff of more than 100 workers along with 50 vehicles including loader, dumper, chain arm roll and excavator.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din instructed the officers of the operations team to be present in the field themselves. He said that cleaning operations were being carried out in cattle markets under phase wise. Solid waste and green waste was being disposed of from cattle markets and water was also being sprayed in cattle markets to prevent dust and dirt, he added.

In addition, service delivery camps had also been set up for redressal of sanitation related complaints and raising awareness among buyers and sellers, he informed.

The CEO maintained that social mobilizers of the company were on duties to provide awareness literature and cleanliness awareness messages to the citizens. He further said that LWMC would soon start distribution of waste bags to traders and buyers in the cattle markets.

Furthermore, an important meeting of the representatives of LWMC and private societies was held at LWMC head office in which representatives of more than 100 private societies participated.

Deputy CEO Operations Muhammad Aurangzeb presided over the meeting and briefed the representatives on Eid plan, 106 collection points and sensitized on the role of private societies during the Eid.