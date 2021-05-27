LWMC Kicks off sanitation week in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Thursday kicked off sanitation week under Punjab Government's initiative "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par" (service at your doorstep).

The purpose of this sanitation week is to take extraordinary cleaning measures in the provincial capital.

LWMC CEO Imran Ali Sultan paid multiple visits across the city including Thokar Niaz Baig, Multan Road, Data Darbar, Sabzazar, Johar Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Ferozepur Road, Muslim Town, Chauburji, Lakshami Chowk, Circular Road and other areas. He inspected the performance of workforce and deployment of machinery in field.

He issued instructions to carry out special cleanliness arrangements around public and private hospitals, mosques, churches, main roads, government offices, parks and commercial markets. He said that field teams were working in two shifts while in the third shift, mechanical sweeping and washing would further be enhanced.

The CEO LWMC said that cleanliness was top priority and department was using all available resources to ensure exceptional sanitation services in the city. He urged the citizens to dispose of their waste properly instead of littering and illegal dumping.