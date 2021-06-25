UrduPoint.com
LWMC Kicks Off Weekly Cleanliness Drive For Mosques

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:08 PM

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched weekly special cleanliness drive for jamia mosques of the cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched weekly special cleanliness drive for jamia mosques of the cities.

In this connection, Chief Executive Officer LWMC Rafia Haider paid surprise visit to Badshahi Masjid and Walled City to check existing cleanliness arrangements.

She directed the officers concerned to continue weekly drive for major mosques and religious places on regular basis.

New containers are being placed around the main public sites and utility areas. She said that additional workers, machinery and other resources would be deployed for religious places. Citizens may register their complaint on 1139 helpline, social media or Clean Lahore mobile application.

