LWMC launches 10-day 'zero waste' campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) launched the 'zero waste' campaign, titled 'Mera Sohna Lahore', here on Wednesday.

Commissioner Lahore Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa and LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din formally inaugurated the campaign at Charing Cross. The LWMC also issued a 10-day working plan, according to which special cleanliness arrangements would be made across the city. All nine towns of the city would be made waste free, one after the other, they said.

The commissioner said that the LWMC management had taken an initiative to ensure 'zero waste' at the hotspots of the city to improve and maintain the city aesthetics. During the campaign, special cleanliness activities, besides routine waste collection, would be ensured. Special focus of zero waste drive would be on open plot clearance, open heaps clearance, roadsides scrapping, gully grating cleanliness and sprinkling on roads. Along with the operational teams, 130 officers of the head office had also been deployed for monitoring. The operation teams, cleaning staff and fleet would be in the field at 5:30am instead of 6:30am.

CEO Babar Sahib Din said that as per the plan, the LWMC would be providing extraordinary cleanliness facilities to the residents of Lahore including extensive manual sweeping in streets of Lahore, clearance of 519 open plots across the city, open heaps removal, road scrapping, gully grating clearing, sprinkling on main roads, cleanliness around containers, cleanliness around mosques, graveyards, schools and public parks, and repair of damaged containers.

All available mechanical resources would be deployed for plot clearance. In order to reduce the dust, scraping of accumulated soil layers on roadsides would also be ensured.

During the zero waste drive, all officers and workers would remain active in the field. All complaints of citizens would be redressed on priority basis. He also stressed that only the department could not bring the change without the cooperation of people, which was a dire need of the hour. They should not be littering but disposing waste like a civilised citizen. In case of any complaint, citizens could always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or use the social media.