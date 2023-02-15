UrduPoint.com

LWMC Launches 10-day 'zero Waste' Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 04:40 PM

LWMC launches 10-day 'zero waste' campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) launched the 'zero waste' campaign, titled 'Mera Sohna Lahore', here on Wednesday.

Commissioner Lahore Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa and LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din formally inaugurated the campaign at Charing Cross. The LWMC also issued a 10-day working plan, according to which special cleanliness arrangements would be made across the city. All nine towns of the city would be made waste free, one after the other, they said.

The commissioner said that the LWMC management had taken an initiative to ensure 'zero waste' at the hotspots of the city to improve and maintain the city aesthetics. During the campaign, special cleanliness activities, besides routine waste collection, would be ensured. Special focus of zero waste drive would be on open plot clearance, open heaps clearance, roadsides scrapping, gully grating cleanliness and sprinkling on roads. Along with the operational teams, 130 officers of the head office had also been deployed for monitoring. The operation teams, cleaning staff and fleet would be in the field at 5:30am instead of 6:30am.

CEO Babar Sahib Din said that as per the plan, the LWMC would be providing extraordinary cleanliness facilities to the residents of Lahore including extensive manual sweeping in streets of Lahore, clearance of 519 open plots across the city, open heaps removal, road scrapping, gully grating clearing, sprinkling on main roads, cleanliness around containers, cleanliness around mosques, graveyards, schools and public parks, and repair of damaged containers.

All available mechanical resources would be deployed for plot clearance. In order to reduce the dust, scraping of accumulated soil layers on roadsides would also be ensured.

During the zero waste drive, all officers and workers would remain active in the field. All complaints of citizens would be redressed on priority basis. He also stressed that only the department could not bring the change without the cooperation of people, which was a dire need of the hour. They should not be littering but disposing waste like a civilised citizen. In case of any complaint, citizens could always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or use the social media.

Related Topics

Lahore Social Media Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Company Road All

Recent Stories

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

2 hours ago
 Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

3 hours ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

3 hours ago
 ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustain ..

ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustainable development

3 hours ago
 GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.