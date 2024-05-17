LWMC Launches 15-day Zero Waste Campaign In Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 06:29 PM
Under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has initiated a 15-day zero waste campaign to clean every street in Lahore
The campaign was inaugurated by LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din in Sufiabad, Nishtar Town. Numerous political and social leaders, including the Acting Chairman of LWMC Malik Bilal Zulfiqar Khokhar, attended the inaugural ceremony of the campaign.
The LWMC CEO received a warm welcome from political leaders and the union council chairman.
CEO Babar Sahib Din outlined that the campaign will progress in phases, targeting nine towns in Lahore. The first phase focuses on Nishtar Town and Aziz Bhatti Town, where daily clearing of over 5,000 containers and manual sweeping of streets will be prioritized. During the campaign, over 500 open plots will be cleaned and road scraping will be performed to combat smog. The process of mechanical sweeping and washing will continue both day and night shifts.
