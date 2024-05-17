Open Menu

LWMC Launches 15-day Zero Waste Campaign In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 06:29 PM

LWMC launches 15-day zero waste campaign in Lahore

Under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has initiated a 15-day zero waste campaign to clean every street in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has initiated a 15-day zero waste campaign to clean every street in Lahore.

The campaign was inaugurated by LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din in Sufiabad, Nishtar Town. Numerous political and social leaders, including the Acting Chairman of LWMC Malik Bilal Zulfiqar Khokhar, attended the inaugural ceremony of the campaign.

The LWMC CEO received a warm welcome from political leaders and the union council chairman.

CEO Babar Sahib Din outlined that the campaign will progress in phases, targeting nine towns in Lahore. The first phase focuses on Nishtar Town and Aziz Bhatti Town, where daily clearing of over 5,000 containers and manual sweeping of streets will be prioritized. During the campaign, over 500 open plots will be cleaned and road scraping will be performed to combat smog. The process of mechanical sweeping and washing will continue both day and night shifts.

Related Topics

Lahore Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Company Road Progress From

Recent Stories

Naseem emphasizes for disposal of hospitals' waste

Naseem emphasizes for disposal of hospitals' waste

17 minutes ago
 E-stamping system collects Rs400bln revenue in Pun ..

E-stamping system collects Rs400bln revenue in Punjab, Sindh, KP

17 minutes ago
 Govt not stopped from blocking SIMs of non-filers: ..

Govt not stopped from blocking SIMs of non-filers: IHC

17 minutes ago
 No letup in anti-dengue steps across division: com ..

No letup in anti-dengue steps across division: commissioner

17 minutes ago
 Revenue collection: Punjab govt collects Rs400m th ..

Revenue collection: Punjab govt collects Rs400m through e-stamping system

1 hour ago
 realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A L ..

Realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A Look at Q1 2024

1 hour ago
Rupee gains 20 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 20 paisa against Dollar

22 minutes ago
 OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – You ..

OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – Your Most Reliable Partner

1 hour ago
 Double murder mystery solved, son arrested for kil ..

Double murder mystery solved, son arrested for killing father and wife

22 minutes ago
 PDF, TiKA pledge to boost humanitarian activities ..

PDF, TiKA pledge to boost humanitarian activities in KP

22 minutes ago
 Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from ..

Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1

2 hours ago
 Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Chee ..

Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan