LWMC Launches Crackdown Against Illegal Garbage Dumping

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

LWMC launches crackdown against illegal garbage dumping

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Wednesday got registered seven cases over illegal garbage dumping in Johar Town during a crackdown.

In response to a directive from Chief Executive Officer LWMC, Babar Sahib Din, a total of 7 FIRs had been filed against those responsible for illegal garbage dumping in the vicinity of Expo Center and its surroundings.

To address the problem, special cleanliness operations had been initiated on Link Roads, Ayub Chowk, Khokhar Chowk, Rasulpura and neighboring streets while 100 workers, 8 sweepers, 2 loaders and 4 dumpers are at the forefront of this cleanliness operation.

Special scraping and sweeping activities have already been completed in the areas surrounding the Expo Center, with the aim of transforming these areas into waste-free zones.

CEO Babar Sahib said: "Our foremost commitment is to provide Lahore residentswith a clean and orderly environment ". All available resources were being utilizedfor cleanliness and beautification of the city, he added.

