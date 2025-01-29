LWMC Launches Door-to-door Waste Collection
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 08:33 PM
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched door-to-door waste collection services in PP-174 as part of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s "Suthra Punjab" vision
The inaugural ceremony took place in UC 54, where waste was collected from door-to-door for the first time in the area. The event was attended by Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development Bilal Yaseen and LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, who participated as special guests.
Minister for Housing, Urban Development emphasized that the Punjab government is committed to providing essential services at the public’s doorstep. He stated that despite challenges, the government continues to take steps to improve public convenience, ensuring better facilities for citizens.
He highlighted that the government is investing significantly in welfare projects related to sanitation and healthcare, with both medicine and waste management services now reaching people at their homes.
CEO Babar Sahib Din reiterated that the "Suthra Punjab" vision, led by the CM Punjab, is progressing successfully. He shared that over 50 union councils in Lahore have already started the door-to-door waste collection service. Each union council has deployed 8 to 10 loader rickshaws to facilitate waste collection. The service is expanding, with 2 new union councils being added every day. The initiative aims to cover all 274 union councils of Lahore, ensuring efficient waste management citywide. The initiative has already expanded to areas including Bilal Ganj, Main Bazaar Pir Makki, Musa Road, Sheesh Mahal Road, Mohni Road, and around the famous Data Darbar. Waste collection teams are also operational in Chori Mohala, Taxali Chowk, and Jamshed Street, with the rickshaw teams actively working to maintain cleanliness across the city.
