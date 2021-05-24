UrduPoint.com
LWMC Launches Drive Against Illegal Waste Dumping

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

LWMC launches drive against illegal waste dumping

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :As per the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, the Lahore Waste Management Company's vigilance department launched drive against illegal dumping of solid waste in various areas of city.

The vigilance teams got registered eight FIRs in various areas including Park View, Mustafa Town and Azam Town, Faisal Town and Iqbal Town. A challan had been issued to McDonald, Jail Road as well over illegal dumping while a petition was filed to register an FIR.

In addition to this, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate had been fined Rs 50,000, Bahria Society and several other societies were fined Rs 15,000 over illegal dumping.

CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan stated that the illegal dumping and improper disposal of waste will not be tolerated.

He also said that the mission to maintain cleanliness in the city cannot be achieved without promising and positive attitude from public.

Vigilance department was directed to take action on illegal dumping and improper disposal of waste and such violations in the city will not be spared, he added.

In case of waste-related complaint people may please dial LWMC official helpline 1139 or can use 'clean Lahore' mobile application.

