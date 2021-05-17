LWMC launches drive to clear drains

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched drive to clear city drains from garbage and solid waste to avoid urban flooding before coming monsoon season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched drive to clear city drains from garbage and solid waste to avoid urban flooding before coming monsoon season.

In this regard, LWMC deployed additional workforce and staff near PIA Housing Society road to clear the drain. During the special cleanliness operation, LWMC lifted more than 8 tons of waste with the help of 20 sanitary workers, mini dumpers and compactors.

In order to sensitize the citizens regarding proper disposal of waste, LWMC also carried out an awareness drive followed by the distribution of awareness material at 120 shops.

LWMC enforcement team issued more than 100 notices over illegal dumping.

The LWMC CEO stated that the department is alert to provide exceptional cleanliness to the citizens of Lahore. He added that all the drains of Lahore will be cleared in collaboration with WASA. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with LWMC and instead of littering and throwing waste in streets, culverts, canals and open plots, waste bins should be used. In case of waste-related complaint citizens can dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use mobile-based application Clean Lahore.