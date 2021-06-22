LWMC launches drive to maintain zero waste around commercial markets

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched cleanliness drive in all major commercial markets of four towns with an aim to achieve zero waste targets around main business points of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched cleanliness drive in all major commercial markets of four towns with an aim to achieve zero waste targets around main business points of the provincial capital.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rafia Haider said that additional deployment comprising 50 persons was made especially at night time to clear the day long solid waste from all commercial markets of the city. She maintained that a special clean-up operation was carried out in the markets during last 24 hours and more than 9-tons of waste was lifted.

She further elaborated that 3-tons of waste was collected from main markets of Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, Camera Market and Hall Road through 20 workers, 2 mini dumpers and 1 pick-up.

More than 1.5 tons of garbage was lifted from commercial market of Ravi Town, 2 tons from Samnabad Town, Karim Block Market, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Moon Market while 1 ton from Chung Road.

LWMC following the directions by the Punjab Chief Minister started taking extraordinary steps to clean up the city. The public was requested to properly dispose of their waste in bins and containers instead of throwing it in the streets or vacant plots. The LWMC chief appealed to the people to contact the helpline 1139 or Khidmat App for complaints regarding absence of cleaning staff in the markets.