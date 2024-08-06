LWMC Launches Intensive Cleaning Operation In City
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched an extensive
city-wide cleaning operation to provide a festive atmosphere to people.
In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din stated that
under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, special cleaning operations
are in progress in different areas to ensure a clean and festive atmosphere.
The sanitation teams are actively clearing major roads, including Station Road, Circular Road, Azadi
Chowk and Lorry Adda. The areas around Fort Road, Lady Wellington Hospital, Badshahi Masjid,
and food Street have been completely zero-waste zones.
Further cleaning efforts are underway
in historic and commercial areas such as Delhi Gate, Mochi Gate, Bhati Gate, Shah Alam Market,
Urdu Bazaar, and their adjoining localities.
“We are determined to provide the best sanitation facilities to citizens and our teams are
working tirelessly to ensure that Lahore shines brightly on the Independence Day, the CEO
LWMC said and urged people to support these efforts by refraining from disposing of garbage
and construction debris in street inter-sections.
