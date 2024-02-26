Open Menu

LWMC Launches Special Cleanliness Drive In Tollinton Market

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Monday initiated a comprehensive cleanliness drive at Tollinton Market.

Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din has directed officers for maintaining a zero-waste environment.

According to a spokesman for the company, 5 dedicated workers have been assigned to manual sweeping duties during all three shifts besides deployment of 5 containers and 2 chain arm roll containers in the market. Additionally, 9 waste bins with vibrant truck art have been strategically placed to encourage proper waste disposal among the public. Furthermore, LWMC is set to launch a comprehensive public awareness drive in Tollinton Market, focusing on the proper disposal of animal and general waste. Social mobilizers from LWMC will actively engage with shopkeepers to ensure waste management practices.

