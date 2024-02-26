LWMC Launches Special Cleanliness Drive In Tollinton Market
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Monday initiated a comprehensive cleanliness drive at Tollinton Market.
Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din has directed officers for maintaining a zero-waste environment.
According to a spokesman for the company, 5 dedicated workers have been assigned to manual sweeping duties during all three shifts besides deployment of 5 containers and 2 chain arm roll containers in the market. Additionally, 9 waste bins with vibrant truck art have been strategically placed to encourage proper waste disposal among the public. Furthermore, LWMC is set to launch a comprehensive public awareness drive in Tollinton Market, focusing on the proper disposal of animal and general waste. Social mobilizers from LWMC will actively engage with shopkeepers to ensure waste management practices.
Recent Stories
Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coaching course
Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time
Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time5 minutes ago
-
CM election has no legal mandate, claims Opposition8 minutes ago
-
Profile of newly elected Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah17 minutes ago
-
PTI leader responsible for destroying innocent young minds: Mian Latif18 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive kicks off in Sindh18 minutes ago
-
District admin takes action on banned chemical thread27 minutes ago
-
107th birth anniversary of Qudrat Ullah Shahab observed27 minutes ago
-
Khyber district administration starts snowfall clearing operation in Tirah28 minutes ago
-
Police SI held for allegedly raping teenager girl28 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws held, drugs, liquor recovered37 minutes ago
-
National Boys U20 Volleyball Championship in City from March 1: Khalid Waqar37 minutes ago
-
Strategies to mitigate risk of road accidents discussed38 minutes ago