LWMC launches special cleanliness plan in connection with Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (RA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched a special cleanliness plan to ensure sanitation during processions and gatherings to be held in connection with Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (RA).

According to LWMC sources here on Friday, under the directives of CEO Babar Sahib Din, over 200 sanitation workers have been deployed in three shifts along the main procession routes. The plan includes pre and post event washing of roads, container clearance and continuous cleanliness monitoring.

A team of 90 workers has been currently stationed at Mochi Gate, Chowk Nawab Sahib, Lakri Mandi Bazaar, Kashmiri Bazaar, Dubbi Bazaar, Pani Wala Talab, Tarnam Chowk, Bazaar Hakiman, and Bhati Chowk while another 110 workers have been deployed at key locations, including Moriya Pul, Adda Crown, Mochi Ghati, Shah Alam Chowk, Akhbar Market Circular Road, Anarkali, urdu Bazaar Chowk, Bhati Chowk, Gama Shah, Lower Mall Police Station, Salim Model school Kacheri Chowk, PMG Chowk, GC College Gate, Town Hall, Azadi Flyover, and Karbala Gamay Shah.

Additionally, LWMC’s Ramadan special cleaning operation is ongoing successfully. Ahead of 'Itikaf' all major Mosques in the city have been cleaned and washed, ensuring a hygienic environment for worshippers, sources added.

CEO Babar Sahib Din emphasized that providing top-notch sanitation services to citizens is the company’s top priority. He urged the public to cooperate with LWMC staff in maintaining cleanliness.